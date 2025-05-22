Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes $122,000 Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,911,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 131,833 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,669,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,483 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 644,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 243,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $3.75 price target on BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $89,520.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,770.02. This represents a 41.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 37,216 shares of company stock worth $112,025 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackBerry stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.42. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.56 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

