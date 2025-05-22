Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes $137,000 Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth $56,240,000. PSquared Asset Management AG grew its position in Infinera by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 5,606,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Infinera by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,690,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,675,000 after acquiring an additional 52,381 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Infinera by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,977,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 219,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Infinera by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,781,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 73,049 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.52.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $414.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.08 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 45.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

