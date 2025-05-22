Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5,458.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emergent BioSolutions

In other news, Director Neal Franklin Fowler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $204,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,413. The trade was a 25.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of EBS stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.22. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 31st that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

