Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $93,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 2.7%

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.68. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.73.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Articles

