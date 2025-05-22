Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $70,165,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $23,628,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,519,000 after purchasing an additional 85,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $13,359,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,047,000 after purchasing an additional 79,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCPC shares. Sidoti upgraded Balchem to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 target price on Balchem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $168.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.93. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.70 and a fifty-two week high of $186.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $250.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.70 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

