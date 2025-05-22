Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 53,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 528.1% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 61,688 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,437,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after acquiring an additional 109,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BFLY. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Butterfly Network from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. William Blair began coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFLY opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $535.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.59.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 42.68% and a negative net margin of 129.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Devivo sold 320,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $781,324.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,249,789 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,485.16. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather C. Getz sold 65,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $144,003.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,919,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,402.80. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

