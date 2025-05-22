Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,889 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Down 6.1%

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.75. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESPR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Further Reading

