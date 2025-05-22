Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,282,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,494 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $28,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 34,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 10,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $192,309.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 482,759 shares in the company, valued at $9,008,282.94. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $36,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,639,405.80. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,043 shares of company stock worth $327,338. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDYN stock opened at $13.27 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $100.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

