Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Guardant Health worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GH. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In related news, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 106,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,233,483.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,202,672 shares in the company, valued at $107,952,954.72. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,132 shares of company stock worth $5,248,393. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.32.

Get Our Latest Report on Guardant Health

Guardant Health Stock Down 7.2%

NASDAQ GH opened at $37.09 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $52.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.