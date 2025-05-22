Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Stock Position Lifted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. apricus wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HESM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hess Midstream from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hess Midstream from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Hess Midstream Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of HESM stock opened at $38.11 on Thursday. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 54.59%. The business had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7098 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.98%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

