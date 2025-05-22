HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 114.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HF Sinclair by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in HF Sinclair by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 3.3%

HF Sinclair stock opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.81. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $57.30.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -259.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DINO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. This trade represents a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

