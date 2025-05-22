Highview Capital Management LLC DE Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $261.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,164.91. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,594 shares of company stock valued at $23,991,061 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

