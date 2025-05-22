Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,692 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $4,353,755.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,796.90. The trade was a 42.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 17,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $832,966.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,319,952.14. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 618,936 shares of company stock valued at $25,182,692. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $57.91 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

