Home Improvement Stocks To Watch Today – May 20th

Home Depot, Walmart, and Target are the three Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or retail products and services used in residential renovation, repair and maintenance. They include big-box home-goods retailers, specialty hardware chains and manufacturers of building materials, fixtures and tools. Investors follow these stocks as a way to gauge and gain exposure to consumer confidence and trends in the housing market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

HD stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,731,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.85.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,988,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,829,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart has a 1-year low of $63.87 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.66.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.25. 6,571,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,278,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.28. Target has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27.

