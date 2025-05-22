Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 716.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HST. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

