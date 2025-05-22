H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Holdings Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,493 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $34,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRB. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 107,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.04. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.28.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $3,405,096.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,458,311.20. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

