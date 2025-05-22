Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Cut to “Hold” at D Boral Capital

D Boral Capital cut shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Imunon in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Imunon in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Get Imunon alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Imunon

Imunon Price Performance

Imunon stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. Imunon has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. As a group, analysts predict that Imunon will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Imunon stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Imunon worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imunon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.