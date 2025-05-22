Infrastructure Stocks To Consider – May 20th

NVIDIA, Alphabet, Broadcom, Coinbase Global, and Nebius Group are the five Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, operate or maintain the physical systems and facilities—such as roads, bridges, utilities, telecommunications networks and airports—needed for a modern economy to function. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to long-term, capital-intensive projects often backed by government contracts or regulated revenues. Because infrastructure assets tend to generate steady cash flows and enjoy limited competition, these stocks can provide defensive characteristics and stable dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.22. The company had a trading volume of 120,812,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,659,005. The company has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.93.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $165.43. 34,478,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,118,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.00.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,011,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,097,249. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.81 and its 200-day moving average is $200.05.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,021,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,267,873. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.10 and a 200 day moving average of $245.31. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $349.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 3.62.

Nebius Group (NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIS traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.13. 27,634,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,479,660. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71. Nebius Group has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $50.87.

