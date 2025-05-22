Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,423,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,798,000 after acquiring an additional 64,908 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,006,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,047,000 after purchasing an additional 74,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,233,000 after buying an additional 77,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on IIPR. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $55.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 14.32. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $138.35. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.73.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 52.40%. The firm had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovative Industrial Properties

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $536,109.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,346 shares in the company, valued at $94,960.30. This represents a 84.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

