Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,538 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Installed Building Products worth $17,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 819.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.
Installed Building Products Price Performance
IBP stock opened at $154.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.66. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $281.04.
Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.88%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.45.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
