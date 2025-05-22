Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,538 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Installed Building Products worth $17,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 819.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

IBP stock opened at $154.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.66. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $281.04.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $684.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.34 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 43.56%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.45.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

