International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Stock Position Increased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in International General Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $830,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in International General Insurance by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 62,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 26,311 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International General Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ IGIC opened at $23.21 on Thursday. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $27.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.24.

International General Insurance Dividend Announcement

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). International General Insurance had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. Research analysts forecast that International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on International General Insurance from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International General Insurance from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

International General Insurance Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

