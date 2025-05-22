Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 193.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,099 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 79,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 3.5%

PBW stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $261.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $24.01.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.