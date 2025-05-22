iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1,102.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,841 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $33,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 95,221 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.00. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.