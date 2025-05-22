Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,732 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Jabil Trading Down 1.4%

JBL opened at $165.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.04. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $174.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,665,640.70. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total transaction of $2,631,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,730,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,624,059.52. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

