Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $20.12 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 71.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADMA. StockNews.com lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

