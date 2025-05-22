Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 421 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 811.6% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,216,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 339,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,982,000 after buying an additional 102,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, CFO Srdjan Tanjga sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $90,961.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,903.56. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.48, for a total transaction of $2,229,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,294 shares in the company, valued at $58,121,799.12. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,538 shares of company stock worth $6,889,905. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $185.01 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $379.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.84 and a 200 day moving average of $237.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.52 and a beta of 1.49.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.