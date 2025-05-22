Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 456 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $971,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EME. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. This represents a 4.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,989 shares in the company, valued at $91,125,473.67. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,197 shares of company stock worth $3,905,748. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $464.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $404.11 and a 200-day moving average of $443.71. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.49 and a twelve month high of $545.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

