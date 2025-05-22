Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 500 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in NewMarket by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in NewMarket by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewMarket

In other NewMarket news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 311 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total value of $199,795.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,989.94. The trade was a 46.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $645.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.41. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $480.00 and a twelve month high of $653.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $582.19 and a 200 day moving average of $547.86.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $700.95 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 16.59%.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.89%.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

