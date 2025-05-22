Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 49,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Trading Down 2.7%

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 145.65%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

