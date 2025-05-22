Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Otter Tail worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Otter Tail by 359.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 55,210 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Otter Tail by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $77.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.56. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $100.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.71.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $337.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Otter Tail’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

