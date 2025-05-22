Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,070,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 949,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,201,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,577,000 after acquiring an additional 120,376 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Susquehanna set a $140.00 price target on Choice Hotels International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,821.60. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,913 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,797.90. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,280 shares of company stock worth $1,035,202. 23.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of CHH opened at $127.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $332.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.52 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.