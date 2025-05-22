Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $322.23 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $252.98 and a fifty-two week high of $373.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $1,814,942.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,808,590.40. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,221,278.24. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.83.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

