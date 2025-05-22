Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 1,580 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,254,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in American States Water by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,118,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,935,000 after purchasing an additional 264,257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,653,000 after purchasing an additional 102,489 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American States Water by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 82,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 332.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,753,000 after buying an additional 77,792 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $78.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.43. American States Water has a 12-month low of $69.46 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $148.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.4655 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,687. This represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America cut shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

