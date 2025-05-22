Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 2,400 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $174,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,370. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $353,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,180. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,681 shares of company stock worth $840,878. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 7.6%

CCOI opened at $46.05 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.81.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.81 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is -100.75%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

