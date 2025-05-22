Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 2,853 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,547,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,548,797,000 after acquiring an additional 369,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,261,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,064,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,443 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,848,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in United Airlines by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,788,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,654 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $840,533,000 after purchasing an additional 243,535 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

United Airlines Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

