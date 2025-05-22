Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 5,403 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.21% of Transcat worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Transcat by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Transcat by 686.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Transcat by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $90.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $841.44 million, a PE ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.56 and a 1-year high of $147.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.84.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Transcat had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $77.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

