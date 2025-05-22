Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $108.54 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.89 and a 200-day moving average of $145.35.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BLDR. UBS Group dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.