Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 159,895 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Rollins by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROL. Barclays increased their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $108,613.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,103.12. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,180 shares of company stock worth $1,155,943 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $57.63. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.09 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.