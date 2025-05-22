Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on KIM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 3.1%

NYSE:KIM opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.65. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $536.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 965.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 129.87%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.