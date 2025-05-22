Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,349,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after buying an additional 1,153,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $14.56 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

