Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in TPG by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in TPG during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TPG during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in TPG during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in TPG during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TPG

In related news, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of TPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $125,550.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 290,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,553,683.64. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on TPG from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TPG from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TPG from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of TPG from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.08.

TPG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $47.27 on Thursday. TPG Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.43, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $476.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.75 million. TPG had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -496.97%.

TPG Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

