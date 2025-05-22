Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

WTRG opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.01. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $783.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTRG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

