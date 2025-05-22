Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $1.82 Million in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

United Community Banks Trading Down 3.6%

United Community Banks stock opened at $28.39 on Thursday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.50%.

Insider Transactions at United Community Banks

In other United Community Banks news, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.19 per share, with a total value of $50,742.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,012.16. This trade represents a 122.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

