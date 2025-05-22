Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 37,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNL opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.08 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 37.40%.

TNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $296,524.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,121.20. This trade represents a 69.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 2,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.66 per share, with a total value of $93,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 408,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,070,221.96. This trade represents a 0.49% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

