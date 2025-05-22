Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,071 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.05% of BancFirst worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth $26,649,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $11,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 46,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,241,000 after acquiring an additional 44,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BancFirst by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 43,336 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,191,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,553,265.87. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of BANF opened at $125.91 on Thursday. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $132.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.98.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.72 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%. On average, analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

