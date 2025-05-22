Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 279.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Melius Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.48.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $100.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.37. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $145.94.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

