Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,867 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,489,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 544,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,128,000 after purchasing an additional 228,027 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,967,000 after purchasing an additional 30,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 154,003 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $24,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective (down previously from $172.00) on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

In related news, insider Michael J. Running sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total value of $173,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,879.12. This represents a 49.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $572,551.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,518.73. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus stock opened at $130.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $100.96 and a one year high of $172.89. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.76.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $980.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

