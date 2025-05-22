Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,114 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a current ratio of 37.49. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $262.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.21%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

