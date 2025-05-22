Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 10,220 Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.32% of Semler Scientific worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Semler Scientific by 345.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 61,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 47,625 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $2,462,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 633.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 97,144 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Semler Scientific from $40.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Semler Scientific Stock Up 7.2%

Shares of SMLR stock opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96. The company has a market cap of $500.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.33. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $81.56.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 72.65%.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.