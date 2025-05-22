Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Avnet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AVT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,626 shares in the company, valued at $772,252.80. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of AVT opened at $50.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Avnet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

